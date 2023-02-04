Alan Shearer says £27m Arsenal player has been better than 23-year-old Newcastle star this season











Alan Shearer has put Arsenal’s William Saliba in his Premier League team of the season ahead of Newcastle’s Sven Botman.

Shearer named his 11 for the Athletic, and it is no surprise that plenty of Gunners and Magpies players featured within it.

Both the £27 million man and the 23-year-old centre-back are embarking on their first seasons in the English top flight and have shone.

Shearer gave the Frenchman the nod, and acknowledged also that Arsenal have players who could have been included but weren’t.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Shearer picks Saliba over Botman

Shearer said: “It seems unfair to leave out their team-mate Sven Botman, but Saliba has been superb.

“Arsenal have been incredible, the league’s outstanding team, and they are represented through the spine of my side in William Saliba, Martin Odegaard, and Bukayo Saka.

“There could have been others too, such as Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.”

These teams must be tough to pick and they are always a matter of opinion, with so many top players to choose from and Arsenal and Newcastle have been doing so well this term.

Both Saliba and Botman have made a real difference to their teams this season who now look very well placed to finish in the top four.

Arsenal are in the box seat in the title race and have the opportunity to put more pressure on Manchester City with a win over Sean Dyche’s Everton at lunchtime.