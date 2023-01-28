Alan Shearer reacts as Kieran Trippier extends Newcastle contract











Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has reacted to news of Kieran Trippier signing a new deal at St James’ Park.

The Magpies announced on Friday that the 32-year-old has penned fresh terms until the summer of 2025.

Trippier was the first player to join Newcastle following the takeover and has been one of their standout stars.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

The England international joined the Magpies from Atletico Madrid for a reported £12million plus add-ons a year ago.

Trippier’s efforts helped Newcastle survive relegation comfortably last season.

And this term, the former Tottenham ace has captained Eddie Howe’s side into the top-four of the Premier League.

Newcastle are also two games away from potentially winning their first major trophy since 1969.

The Magpies are in the Carabao Cup semi-finals and hold a 1-0 first-leg lead over Southampton.

On Friday, Trippier took to social media with a message for the club’s fans following his new deal.

And Shearer replied on Twitter with four applause emojis.

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) January 27, 2023

Howe was delighted with the news, saying Trippier deserved it for his “outstanding” efforts on and off the pitch.

“It’s a fitting reward for the season he’s had,” Howe told the Newcastle website.

“He’s been outstanding both on and off the pitch, showing real leadership at a difficult moment when he first arrived, and now he’s excelled in a team that’s doing well.

“I can’t praise him enough for everything he’s given the club.”

Great news

As the first player to join Newcastle following the takeover, Trippier helped set the stage for what was to come.

It seemed like a bit of a gamble at the time, with the Magpies struggling at the lower end of the table.

However, Trippier’s efforts have contributed to the awakening of the sleeping giant on Tyneside.

Great news for Newcastle and Trippier alike, and hopefully this is still only the start.