Alan Shearer raves over ‘unbelievable’ Newcastle star who ‘led by example’ vs Brentford

Newcastle picked up a much-needed victory in the Premier League on the weekend and pundit Alan Shearer has raved over defender Kieran Trippier.

Newcastle managed to beat Brentford 1-0 in a very tight game. The club needed to win after not having the best of starts so needed to pick up some good momentum.

Kieran Trippier, who was captain for Newcastle, was key in helping the club pick up the three points and a clean sheet.

Now, the Magpies head to their first Champions League game of the season in Italy and hopefully this win will have given them a good morale boost.

Photo by Robert Smith/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Shearer raves over Kieran Trippier

The English international was good both offensively and defensively. The right-back is a crucial player and will no doubt be very influential this season.

Speaking in his Premier League column about the Newcastle defender, Shearer piled the praise on the ‘unbelievable‘ defender. Whilst picking Trippier in his team of the week, he said: “A captain’s performance. He led by example from start to finish.”

It is no shock to see the Newcastle defender be a key player and receive lots of praise from pundit Alan Shearer.

Hopefully Trippier, one of few players in the team with Champions League experience, will be able to continue his good form against AC Milan.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

In the Premier League, the fixtures get a lot easier on paper for Newcastle. If they want to be battling near the top again then it is essential that they win these upcoming matches.

Trippier’s leadership will be key to making sure the squad stay as a unit and continue to thrive under manager Eddie Howe.