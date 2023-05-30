Alan Shearer raves over 'overlooked' £60k-a-week Newcastle man











Following a great season for Newcastle United, pundit Alan Shearer has been praising manager Eddie Howe for the work he has done.

Newcastle shocked many as they managed to finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League. This was an amazing achievement for the club.

Howe has done amazing things since his appointment in late 2021. The £60,000-a-week manager has taken the club from relegation battlers to top-four finishers.

It is a great feat and now the club will be hoping to advance far in the Champions League when they take part next season.

(Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Alan Shearer praises Eddie Howe

With such a successful season, it was no shock to see Howe named as one of the nominees for Manager of the Season. Shearer believes the Englishman, who Jamie Carragher believes has been “overlooked“, deserves the award.

Speaking on BBC Sport via Chronicle Live, Shearer spoke highly of Eddie Howe. He said: “Manager of the season for me.

“The way he’s galvanised the city, the way he’s created the unity that he mentioned.

“From where they were 18 months ago when there was a real chance of them being relegated to now finish fourth and have Champions League football…

“He’s improved so many of the players that were already there and he’s done an outstanding job. He deserves all of the credit he’s got and is getting.”

It is no shock to see Howe nominated for Manager of the Season. He should also definitely be under serious consideration for the award like Shearer said.

Newcastle finished 11th the season prior and now have managed to compete with the best and finish fourth. This is definitely one of the best achievements in the division this season.

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)