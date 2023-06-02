Alan Shearer places 'magnificent' Newcastle star in his Team of the Season











Newcastle United had a fantastic season and pundit Alan Shearer has massively praised Kieran Trippier for what he has done this campaign.

Eddie Howe, who is in the running for Manager of the Season, has taken charge and helped the Magpies achieve a top-four finish in his first full season.

To qualify for the Champions League for the first time in decades is a fantastic achievement. Trippier shocked many when he joined the club who were battling relegation at the time.

He has been crucial to the recent success and also proved doubters wrong who thought he was too good for the club.

Alan Shearer praises Kieran Trippier

The full-back has been a huge success for the club. Newcastle reportedly bought him for only £12million and he has to go down as a massive bargain.

Speaking on the Premier League website after putting Trippier in his Team of the Season, Shearer said: “He’s skippered Newcastle to an incredible season.

“Hardly let anyone down and gave magnificent performances week after week.”

The English international has been phenomenal this season and he massively deserves his place in Shearer’s Team of the Season. Trippier has been part of a defence which has only conceded 31 goals in the division.

Trippier has scored one goal, kept 14 clean sheets and assisted seven goals. It has been a truly fantastic season for the 32 year-old. His Champions League experience will be vital next year.

Trippier is also a huge help in attack as he is great at all types of set-pieces. To have such an all-round right-back is amazing for the Magpies.

