Alan Shearer praises Illan Meslier after Leeds beat Wolves this weekend











Alan Shearer has selected his latest team of the week and in there he’s found a place for Leeds United goalkeeper, Illan Meslier.

Meslier was part of a frantic game at Molineux which Leeds eventually ran out 4-2 winners in. Despite being 3-0 up, the Whites made it a more difficult day than needed as Wolves fought back in the second half.

However, in the end, some big saves from Meslier and a goal late on from Rodrigo ensured that it was Javi Gracia’s side who took all three points from the encounter.

And picking his team of the week for the Official Premier League site, Shearer claims Leeds wouldn’t have won out if it wasn’t for Meslier in the end.

“If it wasn’t for him in goal, Leeds may not have come away with the three points,” Shearer said.

Meslier, 23, has emerged as one of the top young goalkeepers in Europe while being at Leeds. As number one under Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse Marsch, and now Gracia, Meslier has improved dramatically.

If Leeds are to stay up, then Meslier will be one of the most important players in the ranks.

TBR’s View: Illan Meslier getting better and better with Leeds United

It might seem odd picking a goalkeeper who conceded two, but Shearer is spot on really when it comes to Meslier and Leeds.

Wolves would have got level on another day and if it wasn’t for Meslier, then it would be a case of points dropped and a nightmare result for the Yorkshire side.

For Meslier now, it’s vital he keeps up this sort of level and consistency. Goalkeepers are massive for any side at both ends of the table. If Leeds do indeed avoid the drop, then this sort of performance from Meslier might well be looked back on as a key moment.