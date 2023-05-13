Alan Shearer offers 8-word reaction to Newcastle draw at Leeds today











Newcastle United took a point from Elland Road today as a they stopped Leeds picking up a vital win in their quest for survival.

The Magpies looked to had got the game sewn up when Callum Wilson netted his second penalty of the game to make the game 2-1.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

However, Leeds getting plugging away and were rewarded when Rasmus Kristensen’s effort from outside the box was deflected into the bottom corner to snatch a point for the Whites.

For Newcastle, it was another point on the board as they search for Champions League football. And while a win would have been ideal for the Toon, a draw is not the end of the world either.

Those thoughts were echoed by Alan Shearer as well. Taking to Twitter, Shearer responded to a summarisation of the game from The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards and insisted that if you can’t win, then not getting beaten is just as vital.

Newcastle are now four points clear of Liverpool down in fifth and have played the same amount of games. Manchester United are three behind, but do play this afternoon and can go level with the Toon.

TBR’s View: Newcastle showing good resilience

Newcastle are having a fine old season and while they might be disappointed not to see this game out and win, it’s still another good point on the board.

Leeds are obviously fighting for their lives. That means these games are always hard, no matter where you are in the league.

Eddie Howe will have liked what he saw in terms of his team coming back from 1-0 down. Of course, he’ll have wanted his side to see the job through.

But overall, Newcastle are doing brilliantly and if they can seal that top four spot, then it’s quite the campaign. And come the next few weeks, today’s point could be massive.