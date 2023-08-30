Alan Shearer has shared what a couple of Tottenham Hotspur’s players have told him about Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Shearer has been speaking about Pochettino’s start to his tenure at Chelsea on The Rest Is Football podcast.

Pochettino enjoyed five-and-a-half brilliant years at Tottenham before being sacked after a disappointing run in the Premier League back in November 2019.

The Argentine’s move to Stamford Bridge hasn’t exactly gone down well with the Spurs faithful. But he’s still held in high regard by his former players at Tottenham.

And Alan Shearer has revealed that ‘one or two’ Tottenham players, including their former talisman Harry Kane, have spoken glowingly about Pochettino.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Shearer shares what Tottenham players have told him about Pochettino

Speaking on The Rest Is Football, Shearer shared what Tottenham’s players have told him about Pochettino’s man-management style.

“I spoke to him at length last week and I was so impressed with him and I totally got an understanding,” he said.

“I have spoken to one or two Spurs players, Harry included, in terms of how he looks after you, protects you and how he wants to be involved in not just your football career but your life and how he wants to look after you.

“I just think as a man manager I was really impressed and I came out thinking I totally get why players would run through a brick wall for him.”

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Pochettino was a popular man during his time in North London, particularly with his players. The now Chelsea boss helped the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and many more flourish into top players.

Of course, he’s less popular with the Tottenham fans now but it’s no surprise to hear his former players speak positively about him.

The Blues boss guided Spurs to a Champions League final and came close to winning the Premier League on a couple of occasions.

Chelsea will be hoping he can emulate his success at Spurs but go one further by helping them get over the line.

He’ll face a tough task at Chelsea after a rocky start for their new ownership group. But the Blues have enjoyed an encouraging start to the season in terms of their performances.