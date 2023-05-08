Alan Shearer names the Arsenal star who was better than every Newcastle player yesterday











Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has heaped praise on Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard for his performance in the Gunners’ 2-0 win over the Magpies yesterday.

Mikel Arteta’s men went to St James’ Park looking for revenge after what happened there last year – Newcastle humiliated them 12 months ago and cost them a place in the Champions League.

The Magpies could’ve done the same yesterday when you consider how they started, but Martin Odegaard stepped up and took charge, and Arsenal controlled large parts of the game from that point.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Alan Sherer raves about Arsenal star Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard has arguably been Arsenal’s best player this season.

The Norway international has scored 15 goals in the league so far this campaign – he’s now tied with Kevin De Bruyne for the most non-penalty goals scored by a midfielder in a single season in the history of the Premier League.

Odegaard was exceptional against Newcastle yesterday, especially in the first half. He completely won that midfield battle, and Alan Shearer even went as far as saying he was the best player on the pitch.

Analysing Odegaard’s goal, the Newcastle legend told Premier League Productions at half-time: “He has to get out close, he is too deep, isn’t he, Joelinton? He has got to get closer to the best player on the park, Odegaard.

“He has run the show. He has controlled the game at his pace, and he has been absolutely magnificent. You can’t give someone of that ability that much time to pick his spot because he will punish you. That’s exactly what he did.

“They’ve got to do something to stop that guy, because he’s run the show. He has been the best player by a mile.”

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

TBR View:

Alan Shearer is right, Martin Odegaard was the best player on the pitch yesterday. He has taken his game to a whole new level for Arsenal this season.

The Norwegian is still only 24 and is already one of the best players in the Premier League. His vision and ability on the ball are exceptional, his work rate is fantastic, and now that he’s scoring regularly, he has become such a complete player.

Arsenal have spent most of the season on top of the Premier League table, and Odegaard’s performances and leadership are one of the biggest reasons why.

The Gunners take on Brighton next in what will be a very difficult game. If Odegaard steps up again, Arsenal will likely come away with all three points.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Show all