Alan Shearer names Everton trio in latest Premier League Team of the Week











Alan Shearer has named three Everton players in his latest Premier League Team of the Week.

The Toffees delivered an outstanding performance to win 5-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday night.

Everton stunned the high-flying Seagulls to secure a huge three points in their battle against relegation.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Sean Dyche’s Blues were up and running in the opening minute through Abdoulaye Doucure’s close-range finish.

Doucoure then doubled Everton’s lead on 29 minutes with a controlled volley from Dwight McNeil’s cross.

Jason Steele then diverted the ball into his own net in the 35th minute to make it 3-0 to the visitors.

Although Brighton improved in the second half, McNeil added a fourth in the 76th minute after rounding Steele.

Alexis Mac Allister pulled one back for the hosts three minutes later, but McNeil got his second in injury time.

The result saw Everton go two points clear of the relegation zone come the end of the day.

‘Dyche had all the answers’

Shearer named McNeil, Doucoure and James Tarkowski in his matchweek 35 selection on the Premier League website.

Of McNeil, he wrote: “Simply unplayable as he scored two goals and created two more.

“Everton needed big performances and he stepped up superbly.”

Of Doucoure, Shearer wrote: “Stunned Brighton with the early opener and then hit a superb second.

“They’ve got to be the two most important goals of his career.”

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

And Tarkowski was deemed “an absolute warrior at the back for Everton just when they needed it.”

Shearer also named Dyche as his manager of the week for his masterclass against Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

He said: “No one saw that result coming!

“Managers have struggled with Roberto De Zerbi’s tactics ever since his arrival at Brighton, but Dyche had all the answers.”

Up next for Everton is Sunday’s meeting with Manchester City at Goodison Park.