Alan Shearer left seriously impressed by 26-year-old Tottenham player so far this season

Alan Shearer has been left seriously impressed with James Maddison’s impact at Tottenham Hotspur so far this season.

Shearer has named Maddison in his Premier League Team of the Week and singled out the midfielder for praise after Spurs picked up a 5-2 win at Burnley on Saturday.

Maddison has slotted into Tottenham’s side seamlessly over the past few weeks after making the switch to North London from Leicester City this summer.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The 26-year-old has already netted twice and provided two assists in just four Premier League games.

His latest effort came at Turf Moor as he scored a brilliant goal from just outside the box and put in yet another eye-catching display.

And Alan Shearer has been impressed with the impact Maddison has made at Spurs so far.

Shearer impressed by Maddison

Shearer named Maddison in his Team of the Week after yet another ‘top’ display over the weekend.

“Another goal and another top game,” the pundit said. “Slotted into Spurs’s midfield seamlessly.”

Maddison has helped to fill the creative void left by Harry Kane and while it’s still early days, he looks to be one of the signings of the summer so far.

The England international is perfectly suited to Postecoglou’s system and he’s really thriving in a more advanced central midifield role.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

While Son Heung-min grabbed the headlines after a brilliant hat-trick on Saturday, it’s no surprise to see Maddison earning praise from the likes of Shearer.

Spurs have been desperate for a creative player in the middle of the park for quite some time now and it seems they have found the right man in Maddison.