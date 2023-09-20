Alan Shearer left seriously impressed by £12m Newcastle player’s display at the San Siro 

Alan Shearer has taken to Instagram to praise Kieran Trippier after his display for Newcastle United at the San Siro last night.

Newcastle made their long-awaited return to the Champions League with a tough trip to AC Milan.

The Magpies weren’t at their best on the night as they struggled to keep hold of the ball for large periods of the game.

Eddie Howe’s men struggled to create chances against last year’s semi-finalists and had to withstand heavy pressure throughout the 90 minutes. But Howe will be delighted with the point to kick off their European campaign and Newcastle defended resolutely on the night.

Kieran Trippier put in a captain’s performance at right-back and had his hands full as he attempted to deal with the threat of Rafael Leao.

And Alan Shearer was particularly impressed with the full-back’s display on the night.

Shearer praises Trippier after San Siro display

Trippier took to Instagram after last night’s game to express his pride at picking up a point following a spirited display in Milan.

He wrote: “Couldn’t be prouder of this group of players in our first champions league game. This maybe a very valuable away point. Thank you for your incredible support everyone.”

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer replied: “You were brilliant skip.”

Arsenal star Declan Rice also left a comment beneath the post, which read: “Unreal brother.”

Trippier put in an industrious display at right-back and was tasked with trying to keep Leao quiet.

The Milan star certainly had his moments in the game, but Trippier stuck to the task admirably, so it’s no surprise to see Shearer singling him out for praise.

The 33-year-old has been a standout performer for Newcastle ever since making the £12 million switch from Atletico Madrid last year.

It’s fair to say that Trippier will play a key role in Newcastle’s European campaign this season as he boasts considerable experience in the competition after spells at Tottenham and Atletico.