Alan Shearer left amazed by £34.5m Tottenham player’s form this season

Alan Shearer has labelled the performance of Micky van de Ven in Tottenham Hotspur’s win over Luton tremendous, and lauded Spurs for signing him in the summer transfer window.

Shearer was speaking on the Premier League website after naming the 22-year-old in his team of the week as Tottenham go into the international break top of the table.

Micky van de Ven is definitely not going under the radar any longer. He would not have been a household name before his £34.5 million move to Tottenham in the summer. And there would have been real concerns about pairing him with Cristian Romero given the Argentinian’s struggles last season.

But any concerns have already been put to bed emphatically. Tottenham have been absolutely sensational at the back this season. And van de Ven has proved to be a revelation.

Alan Shearer lauds Micky van de Ven after Tottenham win

He proved to be the match-winner on Saturday at Kenilworth Road. The Dutchman did brilliantly to position himself to get on the end of James Maddison’s pass. And it was a superb finish to give 10-man Tottenham the lead.

His overall performance prompted Alan Shearer to include the youngster in his team of the week.

“What a signing he is proving to be! Tremendous in defence and scored the winner,” he told the Premier League website.

Spurs content to go under the radar

Tottenham continue to be written off by many. And that is probably how many within the club will probably like it. Ultimately, they are a very new team, with a number of new signings already proving to be key men for Ange Postecoglou.

They do take risks. And on another day, Luton could have punished them for not taking their chances in the opening minutes.

But Tottenham have stood up to every test so far. They have played some outstanding football. And they have dug in when they have needed to.

And with players with van de Ven’s talent all over the pitch, there is no question that this Tottenham side have so much potential.