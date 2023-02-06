'Incredible': Alan Shearer says he nearly picked £35m Arsenal player to be in his PL team of the season











Alan Shearer has picked his Premier League team of the season so far for The Athletic and had a strong Arsenal contingent in his XI.

The Premier League’s record goalscorer selected Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, and Martin Odegaard in his team of the season.

However, Shearer conceded he could have added even more from Arsenal. In particular, Shearer picked out both Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka as players he could have added.

Indeed, Partey’s exclusion is an interesting one. The Ghanaian has been left out by Shearer in place of Manchester United star Casemiro. The Brazilian has been in fine form for Manchester United, but there’s been a constant debate among pundits if he or Partey are the better DM.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Partey, who signed for Arsenal for around £45m back in 2020, has been integral. Arsenal fans, in the main anyway, see him as the vital cog in the midfield engine room. He is seen as a player who Arsenal cannot do without and should he be injured, there’ll be a minor panic.

The Gunners signed Jorginho to try and combat that very problem. However, Partey remains key and if it comes to the pair, Partey will always get the nod from Mikel Arteta.

TBR’s View: Thomas Partey is Arsenal’s key man

For all the exciting attacking talent the Gunners have, Thomas Partey is very much the glue that holds it all together for Arsenal right now.

He is so vital in the middle of the park. It was no coincidence that when he went off against Everton at the weekend that Arsenal suddenly looked weaker in midfield.

Of course, there are a number of players someone like Shearer could argue for in his TOTS. But leaving Partey out is a bold call, and it will be interesting to see if he’s in there come May when the title race is done.