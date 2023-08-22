Alan Shearer has lauded Pape Matar Sarr following his performance for Tottenham Hotspur in their win over Manchester United, noting that the visitors could not cope with the Senegal international.

Shearer was speaking to the Premier League website as he included the youngster in his team of the week following his performance on Saturday.

Pape Matar Sarr enjoyed what could be a real breakout performance in his Tottenham career. The 20-year-old has long been considered a top talent. But he has so far been unable to force his way into the side on a consistent basis.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

It would be no surprise if that battle was now won. Sarr was outstanding at the weekend as Tottenham beat Erik ten Hag’s side 2-0 to secure their first victory under Ange Postecoglou.

Shearer lauds Sarr after Spurs win

It was Sarr who broke the deadlock. And there looks to be huge potential for his partnership with Yves Bissouma – with James Maddison just in front pulling the strings.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Certainly, Shearer was massively impressed by Sarr’s display, insisting that he was unstoppable in the victory.

“Came up with a great goal and Man Utd’s midfield simply couldn’t cope with him,” he told the Premier League website.

You can understand why Tottenham fans may be struggling to not get a little carried away after the win. Postecoglou’s side were so good, particularly in the second-half.

Given the size of the change the squad has made, it is frightening that they are already playing so well. And it is going to be fascinating to see where Postecoglou will take Tottenham.

There are going to be bumps in the road. Sarr is one of a few youngsters who look set to take on prominent roles in the side.

But Tottenham supporters are definitely going to have a lot of fun watching this side develop and grow over the coming months.