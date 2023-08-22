Alan Shearer has issued his verdict on the home debut of Dominik Szoboszlai after the midfielder’s display helped Liverpool to a 3-1 win over Bournemouth at the weekend.

Shearer was speaking to the Premier League website as he included the Hungary international in his team of the week.

Dominik Szoboszlai is threatening to be an outstanding signing for the Reds. Jurgen Klopp’s men caught many off-guard when they decided to bring the 22-year-old in from RB Leipzig earlier in the summer.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

The early signs suggest that he is going to be an inspired buy. He was electric at times against Chelsea in the opening day draw earlier this month.

Shearer lauds Szoboszlai after Liverpool win

And he was even better against Bournemouth at the weekend. Liverpool clinched an impressive win, coming from behind to win 3-1. And Szoboszlai was pivotal in their performance.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

He won the first-half penalty with his quick feet. And he was frequently driving the team forward after the break. He already looks to be a crucial part of the Reds’ squad. And he should only go from strength to strength from here.

He certainly impressed Alan Shearer, with the pundit naming him in his team of the week.

“His first match at Anfield and he didn’t disappoint with a terrific all-round performance,” he told the Premier League website.

Liverpool look to be really close to having such an outstanding squad once again. Of course, they lost a number of important players in the summer, particularly from their midfield.

It remains to be seen whether Wataru Endo is going to be a masterstroke signing. But if he is, Liverpool have put together a very impressive unit.

Both Alexis Mac Allister and Szoboszlai have shown glimpses of their potential so far. And Endo may bring that balance to the ranks.

Certainly, there is a lot for Liverpool fans to be excited about when it comes to Szoboszlai.