Alan Shearer hails 31-year-old Newcastle player against Borussia Dortmund

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer praised Fabian Schar during the Magpies’ Champions League encounter with Borussia Dortmund.

The Newcastle defender set the Magpies on their way to a great opportunity just before the hour mark at St James’ park with a great tackle on a Dortmund player.

This allowed Eddie Howe’s side to attempt an attack at the other end, with Anthony Gordon finding the unmarked Callum Wilson from the left.

The Newcastle striker had a great opportunity to get the Magpies on the scoresheet, but fired straight at Gregor Kobel.

Shearer, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, believes Wilson should’ve scored, but praised Schar for his role in the build-up to the chance.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

“He’s got to score, it has to be in the back of the net,” said the Newcastle icon, as per the BBC Sport website.

“It was a brilliant tackle from Schar to set them on their way and a great interchange between Wilson and Gordon.

MORE NEWCASTLE UNITED STORIES

“Wilson took a touch and I don’t know if he needed it. It just gave the keeper the chance to set himself.”

Newcastle had several other great opportunities to draw level, including a couple late on that struck the woodwork.

However, Felix Nmecha’s goal late on in the first half proved to be the winner, with the Magpies slipping to their first Champions League loss of the season.

Fabian Schar shines at St James’ Park

Schar once again delivered an impressive display for Newcastle and was one of the best Magpies players on the night.

The £40,000-a-week a week defender (Spotrac) was often in the right place at the right time against a dangerous Dortmund side.

And to think Schar cost just £3million. One of the bargains in Premier League history for Newcastle, a high-quality player who always gives his all.