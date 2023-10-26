Alan Shearer delivers verdict on Newcastle loss against Borussia Dortmund

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has delivered his verdict on the Magpies’ Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

The Magpies icon, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, believes Newcastle would “accept they didn’t deserve anything” from the game if they’re “honest”.

Newcastle suffered their first Champions League defeat of the season on Wednesday night as the visitors ran out 1-0 winners at St James’ Park.

It was also the Magpies’ first defeat in nine matches, which Felix Nmecha sealed with his composed finish in first-half added time.

Substitute Callum Wilson missed a golden opportunity to bring Newcastle level in the second half, as Gregor Kobel saved superbly.

The woodwork then denied Newcastle twice late on as Wilson hit the bar from a free-kick while Anthony Gordon saw a stoppage-time effort bounce off the bar.

Shearer: ‘They have played Newcastle really well’

Shearer said, via the BBC Sport website: “You can’t say it was a fluke.

“Dortmund might have been lucky once or twice in the last 10 minutes when it hit the bar but they defended so well.

“They have played Newcastle really well and played the crowd really well. They were such a threat on the break.

“If Newcastle are honest then I think they’ll accept they didn’t deserve anything from the game.”

Shearer’s comments appeared at odds with Eddie Howe’s post-match assessment.

He told TNT Sport, as transcribed by BBC Sport: “I don’t think we deserved to lose today.”

Our view

I have to lean more with Howe’s assessment here. Although Dortmund played very well, Newcastle had three great opportunities to get on the scoresheet.

Wilson sadly couldn’t make the most of his opportunity against Kobel, while the woodwork denied the Magpies forward and Gordon later on.

In high-level games, it’s often about the fine margins. On another day, one or two of those may have gone in, and we’d be celebrating yet another amazing Newcastle night in Europe.