Alan Shearer delivers Oliver Skipp verdict after heroics in Tottenham win over Chelsea











Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp has made it into Alan Shearer’s latest Premier League Team of the Week.

The Spurs academy graduate registered his first senior goal at the weekend on route to a 2-0 win over Chelsea.

Skipp opened the scoring for Tottenham with a superb effort from 18 yards early on in the second half.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

As well as getting a goal, the 22-year-old delivered an outstanding performance in the middle of the park.

Football.london‘s Alasdair Gold gave Skipp a 9 out of 10 for his efforts and sung his praises after the match.

‘Getting sharper and sharper and showing he’s more than ready to claim his spot.

‘Made some swift early breaks from the Tottenham half, one of which resulted in a one-two with Emerson that led to a Kane shot wide.

‘He then scored his first goal for the club with a rocket of a shot from distance that Kepa could only palm on to the underneath of his own crossbar and in.

‘He was so disciplined defensively and it’s his tactical intelligence that Conte and the coaching staff love. Had the fans singing.’

On Monday, Shearer became one of the latest to sing Skipp’s praises, naming him in his XI for matchweek 25.

“How wonderful to see a homegrown player score his first goal in front of his own fans, and what a strike,’ he wrote on the Premier League website.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Feelgood story

Skipp endured an incredibly difficult 2022, so it’s especially good to see him finally enjoying his football and wowing fans, coaches and peers alike.

He missed the final four months of last season with a pubis injury which resulted in him having to undergo surgery.

Skipp initially returned in pre-season for Spurs, only to sustain a hairline fracture in his heel.

While the 22-year-old hasn’t had any injury issues since returning in August, he initially struggled for minutes this term.

To date, he has made 16 appearances for Tottenham this season, including eight starts.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had cemented their positions in midfield, with Bissouma also in the frame.

Now, Bentancur and Bissouma are currently on the sidelines recovering from injury.

And while it’s a shame they’re out, it means opportunities for the likes of Skipp and Sarr.

Both youngsters have seized their opportunities and shown they have what it takes to shine in the first team.