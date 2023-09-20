Alan Shearer has singled out Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard for praise after the forward’s match-winning display on Sunday.

The pundit has named Trossard in his Team of the Week for the Premier League and was impressed with the Arsenal star’s finishing.

Arsenal picked up their first win at Goodison Park since 2017 thanks to Trossard’s second-half effort.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The 28-year-old produced an exceptional first-time finish after some brilliant work from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka down the right-hand side.

Trossard has started just one game this season as Arteta has favoured a front three of Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka.

And Alan Shearer believes the forward came on with a point to prove against Everton on Sunday.

Shearer on Trossard

Shearer named Trossard in his Premier League Team of the Week after a brilliant display from the bench over the weekend.

“Played as if he had a point to prove after coming off the bench,” the Newcastle United legend said. “Produced a smart finish to win the match.”

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Trossard replaced the inured Martinelli in the 20th minute after the Brazil star picked up a hamstring injury.

The £27 million forward has been limited to appearances from the bench so far this season but looks set to get a run in the side now.

Indeed, Martinelli’s injury could lead to an opportunity for the Belgian attacker and he made quite the impact on Sunday.

Arsenal face a huge week ahead as they kick off their Champions League campaign against PSV tonight before the North London Derby.

Trossard has already proven he’s capable of stepping up for Arteta and he will have the opportunity to do so once again over the coming days.

