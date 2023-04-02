Alan Shearer blown away by John McGinn's performance for Aston Villa against Chelsea











John McGinn last night came in for some big praise on Match of the Day from Alan Shearer, after his fine display for Aston Villa against Chelsea.

Villa recorded a brilliant 2-0 win over the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

The result has pushed the Villans up into ninth place in the Premier League table, and there is now talk of potential European football come the end of the season.

Since Unai Emery took over, only Arsenal and Manchester City have taken more points.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

He has done a sterling job, and it is clear the players all know what they are doing and understand the plan the Spanish tactician has put in place.

There were brilliant individual displays all over the park yesterday for Villa.

But one man who really stood out in particular was McGinn.

The Scotland international – who drew praise from Pat Nevin after the win over Cyprus during the international break – was absolutely everywhere at Stamford Bridge, and also scored a stunning goal.

He finished with a curling effort, first time from the edge of the box, and his whole performance was just wonderful.

And it caught the eye of Shearer on last night’s Match of the Day. And the Geordie legend suggested he completely overshadowed his opposite number Enzo Fernandez.

He said: “When you look at the money Chelsea paid for Fernandez and the way he played today against John McGinn… what a performance McGinn put in there today. Unbelievable. Fantastic in the midfield.”

This was an outstanding performance from McGinn, who is surely in with a strong chance of making Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Week, due early next week.

McGinn is the kind of player all teams need.

He is a brilliant workhorse in the midfield. But he also has that technical quality. That was evident on the goal he scored yesterday.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

It was a fantastic strike to find the corner.

It was certainly the kind of performance that Chelsea fans would have hoped to see from their man Fernandez, who cost over £100 million and takes home wages of £157,000-a-week.

The Argentine World Cup winner was actually probably one of the Blues’ better players yesterday. But McGinn arguably outshone him, as Shearer suggested.