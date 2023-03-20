Alan Shearer blown away by James Tarkowski's performance for Everton against Chelsea











Everton defender James Tarkowski has come in for high praise from Alan Shearer for his performance against Chelsea on Saturday night.

The Toffees came away from Stamford Bridge with a point, after a last-gasp equaliser from Ellis Simms.

The 22-year-old was on hand to rescue his side, scoring after a great, powerful run and finish.

It was precious point for Everton, who are now sitting just a couple above the relegation zone.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

It was a brilliant moment for Simms, and manager Sean Dyche said after the game (via BBC Sport): “A young player coming on and earning his spurs. We know he’s got power and pace, then a fine finish under the keeper,” Dyche, speaking to BBC Sport, said of Simms.

“I’m really pleased for him. He spoke to me last week, I told him to tell me where he needs to get better. He told me four things and I said ‘you’re right’ – one of them was playing stronger and he did that today.”

It was a resilient performance from Everton.

The players know they must show huge fight now if they are to remain in the Premier League.

Dyche has made a good impact so far, and is getting a tune out of a number of players.

Tarkowski had a good game. Sofascore statistics indicate he made a whopping seven blocks and seven clearances.

The £100,000-a-week star also played a big part in the first Everton equaliser, outjumping both Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly to head across for Abdoulaye Doucoure to score.

The one blemish for him though came after that, when he brought down Reece James in the box. Kai Havertz converted the penalty.

Alan Shearer lauds James Tarkowski after his display for Everton against Chelea

Despite conceding a penalty, Tarkowski made into Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Week.

The legendary former striker was really impressed with the 30-year-old’s contributions.

He said (via Premier League): “Apart from the penalty, an imperious performance. He stood tall in the face of Chelsea pressure and kept Everton in the match to earn that precious equaliser.”

Shearer also made Dyche his manager of the week, saying: “He has got Everton believing again, instilling a never-say-die attitude in the team.”

It really was a commanding display by Tarkowski, who has generally impressed this season at Everton after snubbing Aston Villa.

Photo by Ivan Yordanov/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He did concede that penalty.

But Dyche will be very pleased with a player he of course knows extremely well from their Burnley days together.

If he can turn in more performances like that from now until the end of the season, then Everton stand a great chance of staying up.