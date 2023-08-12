Alan Shearer blown away by ‘class’ Newcastle player v Aston Villa today

Newcastle produced a masterful performance to dismantle the heavily fancied Aston Villa at St James’ Park this evening.

The Magpies were brilliant as they romped to a big win in a game that saw new signing Sandro Tonali get his first goal for the club just six minutes into his debut.

Of course, there were some other huge plus points as well for Eddie Howe’s side, not least the fact that both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson managed to get themselves on the scoresheet.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Isak, who started ahead of Wilson, got a brace and looked in fine fettle throughout as he showed his class.

And watching on from afar, a certain Alan Shearer was seriously impressed by what he saw from Isak. Taking to X after Isak’s second goal, Shearer was full of praise for what he called a ‘class’ piece of finishing from the Newcastle star.

For Newcastle, it was the perfect start in front of the home crowd and seeing Isak and Wilson both score was ideal.

Isak, then, will now hope to kick and show he can very much be the main event this season.

Alex Isak is a class act

We saw signs last season but Alexander Isak is definitely going to be a top, top Premier League striker.

His movement is excellent and when he gets into positions to finish, he is lethal.

Newcastle have got a gem on their hands really and the whopping price they forked out to get him now seems worth it and more.