Alan Shearer believes Liverpool star Andrew Robertson is back to his best











Alan Shearer has praised the performance of Liverpool defender Andy Robertson in the victory against Nottingham Forest on the weekend.

It was a very stressful game for both sides. All the goals in the match came in the second half, with three in ten minutes. In the end Liverpool managed to win 3-2.

This has massively helped them in their push for the top six. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are still stuck in the relegation zone.

The Liverpool squad has not received much praise this season as they have been inconsistent, but Shearer was full of praise for Robertson.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Alan Shearer believes Liverpool star Andy Robertson is back to his best

Alan Shearer shared his team of the week, via the Premier League. Within the team, there was a space for Robertson.

The pundit hailed the Scottish international as he said: “All the spotlight has been on (Trent) Alexander-Arnold but Robbo is back to his best form for Liverpool, setting up Diogo Jota’s second goal with another quality assist.”

Robertson is now up to seven assists in the Premier League this season. This is only three away from his tally in the division last campaign.

If he can continue his form from the last match and continue to be back to his best like Shearer states, then Liverpool should score a lot of goals before the end of the season.

Attacking full-backs are crucial to Liverpool qualifying for Europe this campaign, so it is no shock to see that Liverpool are back to winning ways when both Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are picking up assists.

Up next for Liverpool is a tough game away to West Ham United, who have picked up two wins in their last two matches.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Show all