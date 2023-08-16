Alan Shearer believes ‘incredible’ 23 year-old ‘could be set for a huge season’ at Newcastle

Newcastle started off the Premier League season with an emphatic 5-1 victory and Alan Shearer was full of praise for one attacking player.

It was expected to be a tough game for Newcastle. They were coming up against a very strong team and many expected the result to be tight.

In the end, Newcastle blew away their opponents Aston Villa. Multiple players had a huge performance but one who stood out for Shearer was Alexander Isak.

The player managed to score two goals on the day including a delightful finish and was someone the opposition could not deal with.

Alexander Isak receives lots of praise from Alan Shearer

Speaking in his Premier League Team of the Week piece on the official Premier League website, Shearer was full of praise for Isak. He said: “Two goals and looked very sharp. He could be set for a huge season with Newcastle.”

The ‘incredible‘ striker has been a great signing for Newcastle and one who is still only 23 years-old. He has only played 28 games so far but in these games, he has managed 12 goals and three assists.

It is a great tally for the Swedish international and he was definitely a top signing for the Magpies in August of 2022 from La Liga.

He had an injury last season which saw him miss some of the campaign. Now, with a fully fit pre-season it is exciting to see how high his ceiling is.

It will be really interesting to see where Isak plays for the rest of the season. He has been able to score goals for Newcastle both as a left-winger and as a striker.

With Newcastle also in the Champions League, it is massively important that they have such versatility and top squad depth to keep on competing near the top.