Alan Shearer baffled by VAR decision during Newcastle v Arsenal today

Toon legend Alan Shearer was left fuming with the VAR decision to overturn a handball on Jakub Kiwior during Newcastle v Arsenal today.

Referee Chris Kavanagh had initially given the penalty after the ball appeared to strike Kiwior’s arm. However, on the advice of VAR, Kavanagh then went for a closer look at the incident and decided to over-rule himself.

It was a big moment in the game as Arsenl then went on to score through Martin Odegaard before sealing the win through a late Fabian Schar own goal.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

However, speaking on Premier League productions at half-time, Newcastle hero Shearer was in disbelief at the decision from Kavanagh.

“I’ve looked at it six or seven times and I can’t decide if it hits his leg first or not. If it takes the referee so many replays it can’t be clear and obvious. So why the overturn?,” Shearer questioned.

The win for the Gunners put them back within one point of Manchester City, who still have a game in hand. Newcastle, meanwhile, remain third. Liverpool are breathing down their necks, with just three points – and a game in hand – separating the pair.

TBR’s View: VAR decision was harsh on Newcastle

He is right here Shearer, in fairness. The VAR system was introduced to help referees with clear and obvious errors and as he says, this isn’t one of those calls.

He gave the decision based on what he saw first hand. Then, on replays, it wasn’t then abundantly clear he’d made a big error. Really, he should have stuck with his call and given the Magpies the penalty.

But it was not to be and arsenal capitalised ruthlessly. The likes of Odegaard, Jorginho, and Ben White were all excellent, while Aaron Ramsdale pulled off a crucial save at 1-0.

Arsenal will be delighted. Newcastle, like Shearer, will be seriously annoyed.