Alan Shearer applauds after watching 26-year-old Newcastle player last night











Alan Shearer took to social media last night to praise Newcastle United star Joelinton after a brilliant display against West Ham United.

Newcastle put in a five star performance as they thrashed West Ham 5-1 at the London Stadium on Wednesday night.

Eddie Howe’s men were clinical in-front of goal as they raced into a two-goal lead inside the opening 15 minutes.

West Ham did grab a goal back before half-time, but the Magpies turned on the style in the second period to move three points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham.

Callum Wilson bagged a brace, while Alexander Isak came off the bench to get amongst the goals. But Joelinton also found his scoring boots as the Brazilian netted two well-taken goals on the night.

And Alan Shearer was left applauding the 26-year-old after watching his display in east London last night.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Shearer applauds Joelinton

Joelinton took to Instagram during the early hours of Wednesday morning and posted several pictures of himself in action.

His teammates flocked beneath the post to congratulate him on what was an exceptional display.

And he also received high praise from a Newcastle legend in Shearer, who wrote: “Awesome,” alongside three round of applause emojis.

Joelinton dropped to the bench for the win over Manchester United on Sunday after he had served a two game ban for picking up too many yellow cards.

The midfielder replaced Joe Willock in the side, after the youngster had also bagged a goal against Erik ten Hag’s men just three days ago.

Yet, Joelinton certainly didn’t let Eddie Howe down as he put in an exceptional display from the middle of the park.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Newcastle seem to have real momentum once again now after a difficult run of form in February.

Howe’s men have won four on the bounce in the Premier League and will be bidding to continue their brilliant form and secure their place in the Champions League next season.

