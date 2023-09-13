Alan Shearer angry after what’s happened to £40m Chelsea player this week 

Alan Shearer has slammed Gareth Southgate for not giving Chelsea’s Levi Colwill an opportunity from the bench against Scotland last night.

Shearer has been speaking on The Rest Is Football and discussed England’s 3-1 win at Hampden Park.

There were plenty of positives for Southgate to take from last night’s game, with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Kyle Walker all putting in impressive displays.

The England boss opted to make a few changes from the side that drew 1-1 in Ukraine on Saturday, with Lewis Dunk and Marc Guehi coming in at centre-back.

Guehi was replaced by Harry Maguire at half time and the Manchester United defender scored an own goal to give Scotland a lifeline in the second half.

And Shearer feels Southgate should have handed either Levi Colwill or Fikayo Tomori a chance over Maguire last night.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Shearer angry after Colwill snub

Shearer was far from impressed with Southgate’s decision to use Maguire over Colwill and Tomori.

“My only thing would be is that you’re putting Harry Maguire into the team,” the Newcastle United legend said. “I know he started on the weekend, he’s put him on again tonight.

“The two guys on the bench, Tomori and Colwill, What are they sat there thinking?

“We’ve said it before, I know Harry’s done well for Gareth in the past, great professional but then Gareth chucks him tonight. You have to feel for him because clearly, he’s not match-fit because he hasn’t played matches.

“He doesn’t sort his feet out [for the won goal]. So, then the other two lads are thinking ‘Hang on, what have we got to do here?’.

“It’s a friendly game against Scotland, you’ve started him in the qualifier game. Why don’t you put one of us on at half-time instead of him? That’s what I’d be thinking. What have we got to do to get a game here?”

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Colwill has impressed over the past year after spending the last campaign on loan at Brighton.

Indeed, the £40 million-rated defender even attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool and the Seagulls over the summer.

But Chelsea were desperate to keep hold of their academy product and he looks set to have a bright future ahead of him.

It certainly wasn’t a surprise to see Maguire come on and replace Guehi last night. But it’s difficult to disagree with Shearer as you have to wonder if Colwill will get the chance to impress under Southgate.