Alan Pardew stunned Arsenal found it so easy to sign 24-year-old this summer

Alan Pardew couldn’t believe that Arsenal were able to have such a free run at the signing of West Ham United’s Declan Rice this summer.

Pardew was speaking on talkSPORT after Arsenal’s monumental win on Sunday and was outstanded by Rice’s levels.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The manager thought that the England midfielder could have gone anywhere this summer, and Arsenal were lucky to have him.

Pardew said: “He had all the attributes to go anywhere.

“I couldn’t believe Arsenal, I don’t know if they had a free run at him, because you never know what was going on in the background – but that was perhaps the signing [of the season] with James Maddison.

“Those two players have been massive for those two clubs.”

Of course, Arsenal fans will probably agree with Pardew’s conclusion that Rice could be the signing of the season.

Not only is Rice a world-class talent, he also seems to be the exact kind of character the team needed.

Rice has already had a calming effect on Arteta’s side, much akin to William Saliba since he’s settled.

Pardew thought Rice could have gone to a bigger club than Arsenal

Of course, it is interesting to see Pardew mention James Maddison as well.

Although Rice was a brilliant signing, he did cost a fee suitable for his talent.

Photo by Laurens Lindhout/Soccrates/Getty Images

On the other hand, Maddison does look like something of a bargain at £40m.

Perhaps some Arsenal fans may still wish Maddison was playing on the red side of North London this season.

Arsenal have been tentatively linked in the past, but Maddison now looks very settled at Spurs.

Of course both Rice and Maddison will get their chance to combine their efforts for England over the break.

And Pardew may also feel that Arsenal’s Rice and Spurs’ Maddison can be massive successes for their country.