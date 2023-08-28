Alan Pardew questions key aspects of Kai Havertz’s contribution to Arsenal

Arsenal threw points away this weekend as they drew with Fulham at home despite coming back from 1-0 down to go in front.

The Gunners looked like they had roared back against the Cottagers to take all three points but in the end, they let Fulham back in to snatch a point.

For Mikel Arteta, it was a frustrating day. And a number of issues with his Arsenal side will be causing him a headache at the moment. One of which is new signing, Kai Havertz.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

The German has had a rough start to life as an Arsenal player since signing from Chelsea. And speaking on TalkSPORT, Alan Pardew has claimed Havertz lacks personality at the moment.

“He’s looked at him and thought he isn’t doing at Chelsea, we can take him and I can take him to the next level. But as we speak now three games in, it hasn’t happened,” Pardew said.

“The thing that worries me about Havertz is his personality. I don’t see his personality on the pitch. He’s got technical ability but I don’t see him grab a game. Or a game where he’s completely turned it. You could argue he’s won the Champions League. So let’s not say it’s a bad signing but right now it’s a work in progress.”

Havertz has played both in midfield and further forward so far but to little effect. He’ll be hoping to do much better in the next few games, if selected.

Havertz has not got time to settle in

Arsenal signed Kai Havertz because he is, on paper, a ready made Premier League player who knows the score already.

Sadly, at the moment, he’s looking like a flop signing based on just a few games. Arsenal paid more than £60m for Havertz but he’s just not showing nearly enough right now.

This has to change, and quickly. Havertz cannot simply mill about and not contribute. If he does, then Arsenal’s title hopes will be gone before they even got going.