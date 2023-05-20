Alan Brazil tips player Jamie Carragher deemed 'one of the best' for Liverpool move











Alan Brazil has suggested Liverpool as a potential destination for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

The broadcaster, speaking on talkSPORT, believes the Spurs man’s options are somewhat limited.

He obviously can’t go to Arsenal, and Chelsea aren’t exactly on good terms with Tottenham either, said Brazil.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Kane’s contract expires in 2024 and his future at Spurs is increasingly uncertain.

Manchester United and Chelsea have both been linked with the England captain.

We haven’t had any speculation linking Kane with Liverpool, but Brazil opted to throw it out there.

“What if Harry and Declan both went to Liverpool?” he told talkSPORT (19/5/23, 9:27am).

“Where is he going to go? He can’t go to Arsenal. Chelsea and Spurs hate each other.”

Our view

Kane does have some limitations with regards to a Premier League move, that much is true.

Obviously he can’t join Arsenal, while Chelsea wouldn’t be a popular option (still better than Arsenal though).

Manchester City now have Erling Haaland, so they probably won’t be that interested in him.

Admittedly, Liverpool would be a good shout, what with Roberto Firmino leaving at the end of the season.

You also have Manchester United as a potential – and arguably the most likely – destination.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Newcastle United could even be a good shout, although there haven’t been any concrete links here.

The Magpies could certainly afford him and his wages, and he’d definitely get a lot of game time.

While they haven’t won any silverware in a long time, the infrastructure and potential is certainly there.

Kane must get this next decision spot on, though.

It’s almost criminal that “one of the best players we’ve ever seen” – in Jamie Carragher’s words – is yet to win a major trophy in his career. And he’s about to turn 30.