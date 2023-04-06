Alan Brazil slams West Ham player after Newcastle display, says he's a 'numpty'











Alan Brazil has slammed West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and labelled him a ‘numpty’ after his performance against Newcastle United last night.

West Ham fell to a 5-1 defeat against Newcastle on Wednesday evening after a dismal defensive display at the London Stadium.

David Moyes’ men gifted Newcastle two goals on the night, after mistakes from both Nayef Aguerd and Lukasz Fabianski.

But it wasn’t Fabianski’s error that led to Brazil criticising the shot stopper, instead it was his distribution.

Brazil told TalkSPORT that he couldn’t understand why the 37-year-old kept playing long balls to Jarrod Bowen.

Brazil slams Fabianski

Speaking on the radio station on Thursday morning, Brazil ripped into Fabianski after his latest display for West Ham.

He said: “By the way, why would you smash a ball to Bowen on the wing against Burn? What is he doing? Hit it anywhere else on the pitch, you numpty!”

It seems a bit harsh from Brazil, but he does make a great point that West Ham and Fabianski opted to go long far too often last night.

Of course, that could have been down to Newcastle’s pressing, but it would have made more sense for the £7 million man to play the ball to the likes of Michail Antonio.

As good as Jarrod Bowen is with the ball at his feet, he hardly stands a chance against Dan Burn in the air.

West Ham look to be in real trouble this season, which is a huge surprise given their form under Moyes over the past two campaigns.

The Hammers need to turn a corner quickly, or they could be facing the prospect of playing Championship football next season.

You’d think that David Moyes’ men have far too much quality to go down, but with 10 games left to play, they find themselves sitting just outside the relegation zone by goal difference.

