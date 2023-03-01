Alan Brazil says he has now completely changed his mind about £35m Arsenal player











TalkSPORT presenter Alan Brazil says he has completely changed his mind about Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka.

The £35 million man has had a hugely impressive season as the Gunners have soared to the top of the Premier League table.

He has had plenty of doubters during his time in English football, but this has been his best campaign, moved into a slightly more advanced role.

Brazil said live on TalkSPORT (1 March, 6:42am) that he got the Swiss midfielder wrong, and fellow pundit Gabby Agbonlahor agreed.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Alan Brazil says he has completely changed his mind about Granit Xhaka

Agbonlahor said of Xhaka: “I think they do like him there, he’ll have a few more years. [He’s done] very well [this year].

Brazil replied: “I was saying, is he good enough for the top flight? I really wasn’t sure. And then watching him, I’m thinking, maybe I’ve got this wrong? He’s in there, and he’s a leader in there as well.

Agbonlahor concluded: “[He’s a] top player when he’s on his game.”

View Instagram Post

Plenty of fans have probably changed their mind on Xhaka this season and he has been one of the leaders in the squad this term.

He has been more disciplined in his tackling, but more aggressive in his positioning, with Jorginho coming in and slotting in well.

Next up for Arsenal is Everton in the Premier League tonight, which is their game in hand on Manchester City, after which the title picture will be even clearer.