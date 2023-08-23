Alan Brazil says 24-year-old Arsenal player’s finishing is ‘not good enough’

Alan Brazil has criticised Eddie Nketiah after his display against Crystal Palace on Monday and claimed the striker’s finishing is ‘not good enough’.

The pundit was speaking on talkSPORT this morning and feels Arsenal desperately need Gabriel Jesus back from injury.

Mikel Arteta’s men picked up a 1-0 win at Selhurst Park thanks to Martin Odegaard’s second-half effort from the penalty spot.

But the Gunners should have put the game to bed before halftime, with Nketiah missing a couple of big opportunities.

The 24-year-old hit the post after a brilliant solo run and then attempted an audacious chip over Sam Johnstone later in the half.

And Alan Brazil feels Nketiah is too wasteful in front of goal.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Brazil on Nketiah’s finishing

Speaking on talkSPORT, Brazil claimed Nketiah’s finishing on Monday night simply wasn’t good enough.

“They are desperate for Jesus back,” the pundit said. “He [Nketiah] takes five chances to score.

“It’s not good enough. Whereas [Erling] Haaland, boom.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Nketiah proved to be a capable finisher for Arsenal last season and was unfortunate not to get on the score sheet on Monday night. He also won the penalty which handed Arsenal all three points and put in a promising display on the whole.

While there are doubts over whether the Englishman is good enough to lead Arsenal to a title, he’s a brilliant back-up option for Arteta.

As for Brazil saying Arsenal are desperate to have Jesus back, he may have a point in terms of their overall attacking play.

But Jesus himself isn’t exactly a prolific goalscorer and if anything, Nketiah may just be the better finisher of the pair.