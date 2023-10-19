Alan Brazil has admitted he’s a huge fan of Arsenal defender William Saliba and labelled him a ‘brilliant’ player.

Brazil has been speaking on talkSPORT this morning and lauded Saliba after yet another impressive start to the season.

Saliba has starred for Arsenal over the past year after returning from a loan spell with Marseille last summer.

The 22-year-old has quickly established himself as one of the Premier League’s best centre-backs and formed a brilliant partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes. Both Saliba and Gabriel have started as they left off last season and helped Arsenal to an unbeaten start in the league.

And it’s fair to say that both Scott Minto and Alan Brazil have been impressed with Saliba in particular.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Brazil lauds ‘brilliant’ Saliba

Speaking on talkSPORT, Minto highlighted the performances of Saliba and Gabriel so far, labelling the former a ‘Rolls Royce’ defender.

The pundit was looking ahead to Arsenal’s clash against Chelsea on Saturday and spoke about the threat Nicolas Jackson could pose.

“Nicolas Jackson, I feel he is strong, quick and can run the channels but Gabriel has stepped it up this season and Saliba is an absolute Rolls Royce,” Minto said.

And Brazil added: “Oh he’s brilliant.”

Photo by Hans van der Valk/BSR Agency\Getty Images

Saliba was originally snapped up for a fee worth £30 million back in 2019 but spent the next three seasons on loan in France.

The Frenchman excelled during his time out on loan and has developed into a ready-made Premier League defender.

It’s no surprise that Saliba continues to earn plaudits as he’s been in formidable form once again this season.

It has to be said that Gabriel’s performances often go under the radar due to Saliba’s excellence. But the duo have struck up a brilliant partnership and complement each other perfectly.

Saliba has undoubtedly been the standout of the two though and at just 22, he looks set to become one of the world’s best defenders.