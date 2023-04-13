Al-Nassr make offer for Spurs managerial target; Ronaldo involved in talks











Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Zinedine Zidane is one of the names Al-Nassr have on their radar, with Cristiano Ronaldo involved in the discussions over who will replace Rudi Garcia.

That is according to CBS Sports, who note that Cristiano Ronaldo has some say in the hiring and firing of coaches at the club following his move to Saudi Arabia.

Photo by Joao Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Garcia was sacked with the side second in the league. They have appointed an interim boss. But it seems that they have some marquee names on their radar when it comes to a permanent successor for Garcia.

Al-Nassr make offer for Zinedine Zidane

According to CBS Sports, Al-Nassr are keen on Jose Mourinho and Zinedine Zidane. In fact, a verbal offer has already been made to the latter. And Ronaldo is involved in the talks over his former Real Madrid boss.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

The report notes that there are no guarantees that Zidane will want the role.

But perhaps Tottenham will have one eye on how Al-Nassr get on in their pursuit of the Frenchman. Previous reports have claimed that Spurs want Zidane as they look for Antonio Conte’s successor.

It would be a huge statement for any club to appoint Zidane, who achieved incredible success with Real Madrid, particularly in the Champions League. He is the only manager to ever win the Champions League three times in a row.

It has to be said that the links with Tottenham seem to have gone fairly quiet more recently. So you get the sense that he is probably unlikely to be a serious candidate.

But if Daniel Levy got the sense that Zidane would be open to an approach, Tottenham would surely jump at the chance to make a move.

So they may now have one eye on whether he decides to link up with Ronaldo once again.