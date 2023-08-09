‘Agreement in principle’: Sky journalist says West Ham are very close to making ‘fantastic signing’

Harry Maguire has been the subject of interest from West Ham for quite some time now, and it looks as though we may finally have a breakthrough on this deal.

Indeed, after having a bid knocked back for the defender last month, West Ham have remained keen on the England star, and according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, an agreement in principle has now been reached.

West Ham and Manchester United have agreed on a fee regarding Maguire, and it looks as though it may just be a matter of time before this move goes ahead.

Just days after Gary Neville stated that Maguire would be a ‘fantastic signing’ for West Ham, this deal now looks incredibly likely.

Maguire has, of course, had a tough time of it at Manchester United as of late, coming under all sorts of criticism after making a number of high-profile gaffes, but a clean slate and new surroundings could be just what the doctor ordered.

Let’s not forget, Maguire is a fantastic player when he’s at his best.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

There’s a reason Manchester United paid £80m to sign him from Leicester City back in 2019, and while his form has dipped as of late, if he rediscovers his form, he will be a star under David Moyes.

Let’s face it, Moyes’ system is a lot less intricate and complicated than Erik Ten Hag’s, and if Maguire is allowed to just get back to basics and do what he does best with minimal fuss, he should be a great addition to this side.

Factor in the threat he brings from set plays, and you have to think that this could be a real coup for West Ham.

This one could be done before the start of the season.