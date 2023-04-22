‘Agreed in principle’: Arsenal’s ‘world class’ player has almost signed a new contract now - journalist











Bukayo Saka is close to signing a new Arsenal contract with the two parties having an agreement in principle.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Charles Watts has shared an update about Saka’s contract situation.

The winger has been locked in negotiations with Arsenal about extending his spell at the Emirates for some time now, but, as of yet, we’ve had no official update on that front.

However, it sounds as though it may just be a matter of time before the ‘world class’ attacker puts pen to paper on a new contract, with Watts claiming that there is an agreement in principle and that a deal could soon be finalised.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Saka set for new deal

The journalist shared what he knows about Saka and his contract.

“The contracts, Bukayo Saka desperately wants to start his Champions League career. He loves Arsenal, but had they been outside of the Champions League it would’ve been hard to keep Saka because of his talent and what other clubs can offer him. They are now going to be able to do that and that will have been a big part of contract talks that have happened with Saka and that’s a big reason why that deal has now kind of been agreed in principle, although it’s not yet signed, fingers crossed it will be soon,” Watts said.

Future-proofing

Arsenal have had a brilliant season, but the most important thing for the Gunners to do now is to future-proof their squad.

They have so many young, talented players, and they need to make sure that they’re all going to spend their prime years at the Emirates.

Gabriel Martinelli has already committed his future to Arsenal, Saka is about to sign a new contract and talks with William Saliba are underway.

Arsenal may make a few signings this summer, but the best business they do may be getting Saka tied down to a new deal.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Show all