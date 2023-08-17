‘Agreed’: Arsenal are about to send 28-year-old out on loan, deal done – journalist

Arsenal have multiple goalkeepers at the club now and this competition has seen one reportedly be offloaded this summer.

At Arsenal, they currently have Aaron Ramsdale as the first choice. This now may change as they confirmed the signing of top goalkeeper David Raya this week.

This has left some of the other goalkeepers at the club on the fringes. It is now being reported by football reporter Mike McGrath that Runar Alex Runarsson could be on the way out.

The journalist for The Telegraph reported: “Arsenal have agreed a deal for Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson to move to Cardiff on a season-long loan.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Runarsson heading out on loan

It is probably for the best that Runarsson will be heading out this summer transfer window. With Ramsdale 25 years-old and Raya 27 years-old, this move feels like the beginning of the end for Runarsson.

Runarsson is already 28 years-old and has only made six appearances for the club since signing all the way back in 2020.

It would have no doubt been better for the club to sell the Icelandic international, but if the loan means the club gets him off the wage bill then it is good business for now.

The goalkeeper dropping down a division is probably for the best as it suits his level more. With his contract at Arsenal expiring next summer, it looks like he could end up leaving on a free transfer next year.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It is a big summer for Arsenal as they have made multiple top signings. It is good to see them now offloading fringe players to either free up the squad for better talent or to reduce the size of the squad.

Sadly the move never worked for the goalkeeper but hopefully he can make a name for himself in the Championship at Cardiff City.