‘Agreed a contract’: Arsenal agree terms with ‘incredible’ player to sign for free in 2024

Arsenal are continuing to push on in this transfer window and it looks like Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is next in line.

Raya is set to leave Brentford after failing to come to terms on a new deal. Thomas Frank is open to the Spaniard going, but the Bees are wanting their asking price to be met.

However, Raya can leave for nothing next summer. And according to journalist Christian Falk, Raya has agreed a contract with Arsenal that means not only can he sign now if that fee is agreed, but also for nothing next summer.

Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, Falk has said that Raya has agreed a contract with Arsenal that is valid for now and next year.

“It has already been reported in England that Arsenal have agreed a contract with the goalkeeper, but there is still no agreement between the two clubs. That agreement is also valid for 2024 when the Spain international will become a free agent, but a decision for this summer is yet to be made,” Falk said.

“At this stage, Brentford’s asking price is too high. However, with only one year left on his contract with the West London club, the Spaniard can choose his new club in the summer of 2024.”

David Raya to Arsenal seems inevitable now

This one seems to be ticking along now and you have to see it feels like David Raya is going to end up an Arsenal player.

It’s certainly interesting to hear his contract is valid for both now and next year. The Gunners have clearly got to the player and offered him terms he is more than happy with.

If the ‘incredible‘ Raya does move, then it seems the pressure is on Aaron Ramsdale. And few would have been saying that just a few months back!