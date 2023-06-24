Liverpool are one of the clubs that Hirving Lozano dreams of joining, according to his agent.

The Reds have already got their first signing of the summer on board, signing Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool are likely to sign more players as they look to bounce back from an underwhelming season last time out.

Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Lozano is seemingly looking for a move as his Napoli contract enters its final year.

Liverpool have actually been linked with the Mexico international in the past. He is said to be a long-term target.

Now, Lozano’s former agent has claimed that the winger has “always dreamed” of clubs like Liverpool.

Alessandro Monfrecola spoke to Radio Punto Nuovo – via Sport Witness – in Premier League interest in Lozano.

He noted that West Ham and Aston Villa have been eyeing the 27-year-old.

However, Monfrecola doubts the player will want to join either club, as he’s looking for an elite move like Anfield.

“West Ham and Aston Villa have shown interest in Lozano, but it seems to be a timid interest,” he said.

“Lozano has always dreamed of clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United.

“So I don’t think he can be very attracted to them [West Ham and Villa].”

Our view

Liverpool fans will no doubt like what they’ve heard about Lozano from Monfrecola.

Lozano is a quality player who helped Napoli win their first Serie A title since 1990 last season.

Lozano, who has earned comparisons with Anfield cult hero Luis Suarez, is also a key player for Mexico.

Photo by Alexander Scheuber – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

He has 64 caps under his belt and has played at two World Cups, plus the Copa America. Confederations Cup, and Godl Cup.

Better still, in terms of price tag, Lozano could reportedly be available for a mere €20million (£17million).

Admittedly, Liverpool have quite a few wingers in their ranks already.

Nonetheless, Lozano would be a great opportunity for the Reds.