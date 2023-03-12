Gabby Agbonlahor says Virgil van Dijk summed up 'woeful' Liverpool at Bournemouth











Liverpool we well beaten by Bournemouth this weekend as their inconsistent form once again struck in the Premier League.

A goal from Phil Billing was enough for the Cherries to take three points. For Liverpool, it was another case of a bizarre and underwhelming performance meaning they drop points.

Of course, one constant critic of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp this year has been TalkSPORT’s Gabby Agbonlahor. The former Villa striker has even had a bite from Klopp in his pressers.

And speaking this weekend on Liverpool, Agbonlahor slammed Virgil van Dijk and Liverpool’s defending in general.

“Do they want to get top four? Do they want Bellingham to look at them in the summer, to come to Liverpool? I just don’t understand that performance today,” Agbonlahor said.

“For the goal, Van Dijk, he just left the winger to run through, cross it, no one’s picking up Billing in the box, tap-in. The defending was woeful.”

Van Dijk has been criticised more than once this season. Since returning from his massive injury he has never quite looked the same player.

The Dutchman remains a constant for the Reds and they are a better side with him in. But in the main, Van Dijk is struggling more than he ever would have in the past.

TBR’s View: Van Dijk not quite at the level Liverpool are used to

Of course, it’s not just Van Dijk who is struggling this season for Liverpool. A number of players have been poor and Van Dijk seems to have been part of the problem.

This weekend was just another baffling effort from Liverpool. Up top, they offered little and in defence, with Van Dijk in there, they looked vulnerabkle.

Klopp has a huge job this summer to rebuild things. Van Dijk will remain a key figure. But a new defender might well be needed to help the big Dutch star.