Agbonlahor says he always expects Arsenal star to make a mistake











Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed on talkSPORT that he feels that Gabriel Magalhaes has a mistake in him every time he watches Arsenal after his performance against Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Gunners have been knocked off top spot in the Premier League table. They were beaten 3-1 by Pep Guardiola’s men at the Emirates. City stepped through the gears in the second-half and made Arsenal pay for a very shaky performance at the back.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta’s men caused their own problems, with the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Gabriel gifting the visitors a couple of goals.

Agbonlahor criticises Gabriel after Arsenal defeat

The Brazilian gave the ball away for the second goal. And it appeared that he had given away a penalty when he brought Erling Haaland down in the second-half. Fortunately for Arsenal, Haaland had been offside in the build-up and the decision was reversed.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Nevertheless, it was an extremely poor night for the 25-year-old. And Agbonlahor did not hold back in his assessment of his performance.

“It’s Gabriel for me. Every time I watch him, he’s the one that you always think’s got a mistake in him,” he told talkSPORT.

“Yesterday, the penalty that wasn’t given because of offside. He got away with one there. Wants to fight and battle Haaland and gives away a penalty. The goal that Haaland scores, it’s just poor defending all round.”

Gabriel has not been at his best for a little while. And that will be a concern for the Gunners, given that they do not have huge depth in that left centre-back position.

However, there is no question that the partnership between William Saliba and Gabriel has been one of the best in the Premier League this season. And they have been a key reason why the Gunners find themselves in title contention.

Unfortunately, the way Arsenal play is going to land them in bother from time to time. And it was simply one of those days where things really went wrong for Arteta’s men.

There is a long way to go. And you would imagine that Gabriel is going to win the side a lot of points over the remainder of the campaign.