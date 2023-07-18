After wanting Fabinho and Henderson, Saudi Pro League now want ‘brilliant’ £37m Liverpool ace – journalist

The latest reports from journalist Duncan Castles has claimed that Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is the latest player wanted by a club in the Saudi Pro League.

Journalist Castles tweeted: “Understand that Jorge Jesus wants to add Luis Diaz to his rebuild of the Al Hilal squad. In contrast to Fabinho’s proposed transfer to Al Ittihad, Liverpool currently opposed to the sale.”

The reported £37million signing is a great asset for Liverpool and no doubt the club will start to become frustrated after reports suggested that Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are both possibly leaving to head to the division which Cristiano Ronaldo is in.

Diaz had a big injury which kept him out for parts of last season but is now fully-fit and no doubt raring to shine in the Premier League.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Al Ittihad want Liverpool winger Luis Diaz

It is no shock to see clubs from the Saudi Pro League look to sign players from top clubs like Liverpool. The division has an abundance of money and want to attract top players.

Jurgen Klopp will no doubt want to keep the exiting winger at the club and it is good to see that Liverpool are currently opposed to the sale.

The ‘brilliant‘ winger already plays to a high level but he has an abundance of potential to improve even more, especially under a great manager like Klopp.

The 26 year-old has no doubt been a top signing for the club so far. He has managed 11 goals and eight assists in his 47 appearances but no doubt this goal tally will increase when he has a fully fit season.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It would be a real shame to see him leave the Premier League already. It feels like there is a minimal chance of this happening despite the links.

Liverpool only finished fifth last season and will be wanting to battle for the title again next season so they need good squad depth as well as top players like Diaz.