Leeds United are in a truly dire situation right now but, somehow, the mood behind the scenes is still positive.

That is according to Michael Bridges who was speaking on the Optus Sport GegenPod about his former club.

The pundit was speaking about Leeds’ plight, and he shared a bit of behind-the-scenes information about what the mood is around the club right now.

Indeed, Bridges has spoken to both players and staff at Leeds, and despite the fact the club are seemingly about to get relegated, people are still loving the environment that has been cultivated by Sam Allardyce and his staff over the past four weeks.

Leeds still positive under Allardyce

Bridges shared what he’s heard from within Leeds.

“I don’t want it to be them, but I just feel that the decision to bring in Sam Allardyce came a bit too late. After speaking to the staff and the players around the club, at this moment in time they have loved the environment since Sam, Robbie Keane and Karl Robinson have come, they say it’s been so refreshing, but sadly, it’s been a bit too late in coming,” Bridges said.

Should he stay?

When you hear things like this, you can’t help but wonder whether or not there’s a case to make for Allardyce staying at Leeds.

Yes, he hasn’t won a game yet, but he very nearly nicked something against Man City and he should’ve beaten Newcastle.

He’s got the players and the staff on his side somehow, and in a time of incoming turbulence, perhaps keeping Big Sam on for a little while longer is the best way for Leeds to ride out this storm if they go down.

The higher-ups at Elland Road certainly have a decision to make this summer.

