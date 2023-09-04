Arsenal fans might finally be saying goodbye to winger Nicolas Pepe as he has a medical ahead of a move away from the Emirates.

A report from L’Equipe suggests that the 28-year-old is now in Paris as he gets ready to leave Arsenal.

The English transfer window has now shut but that doesn’t mean business can’t still happen.

There are several markets that are still open, with Turkey and Saudi Arabia the highest profile.

Several Premier League sides still have players on their books that they’re looking to move on.

Arsenal are among those teams, with the club considering terminating the contracts of Nicolas Pepe and Cedric Soares last week.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, Arsenal won’t have to worry about Nicolas Pepe’s future for much longer as he prepares for a medical in Paris.

The Ivorian international had chances to leave the club earlier in the summer but turned them down.

Finally, he’s said yes to heading out of the club four years after his £72m move from Lille.

Arsenal star Pepe having medical in Paris

The report from L’Equipe shares that Pepe will have a medical today before heading to Turkish giants Besiktas.

They say that refused a move to the club earlier in the window but has now agreed to a move in the last few hours.

It was always going to be very unlikely that Pepe was reintegrated into the Arsenal squad this summer.

He was on loan at Nice last year and didn’t pull up any trees, scoring six times but failing to register an assist.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

There was talk that Arsenal needed to bring in a backup winger for Bukayo Saka on the right.

The 28-year-old would have fit that bill, although he would have been a very expensive option to sit on the bench or even outside of the matchday squad.

Pepe did pick up an injury and the end of last season and Arsenal will hope he can still pass a medical.

It’s a move that brings to an end a disappointing spell for the player in the Premier League.