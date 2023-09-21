After poor weekend display, £34m Spurs player must step up at Arsenal or it could be frightening – TBR View

Tottenham Hotspur player Micky van de Ven will need to step up and shake off an average performance last weekend if the club are going to have any hope of beating Arsenal this weekend.

The North London Derby is back and the two sides will be facing each other on Sunday at the Emirates. Tottenham fans will no doubt feel optimistic.

It feels like it could be one of the best matches between the two that we have seen for a while as both are on great form.

They sit level on 13 points, with Spurs only above on goal difference. With both clubs winning four games and drawing one, they are both going to feel like they can get the win. It is a huge game for van de Ven.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Micky van de Ven must step up against Arsenal

Spurs managed to cause mayhem in the Tottenham Hotspur stadium last week as they scored two goals in injury time to beat Sheffield United 2-1.

It wasn’t their best performance and it also felt like a below-par performance for van de Ven based on what we have seen so far from the defender.

SofaScore gave the Dutch player a 6.5 out of 10 and this was the second-worst rating for Spurs players involved in the match.

He lost 10 of his 15 aerial duels that he contested and only won three out of his six ground duels. Against Sheffield United you can get away with this but against Arsenal you can not.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

The ‘exceptional‘ £34m signing is definitely able to produce better performances and with Arsenal scoring 4 in the Champions League, their confidence will be very high at the moment.

If Spurs do not want the game to be frightening and if they want to concede as few as possible then the defender needs to step up in the North London derby