After Paratici news, Tottenham could now make their move for 43-year-old Sporting Director - opinion











Fabio Paratici will seemingly have to step aside at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Italian Sporting Director’s ban has been extended to be a worldwide ban from football by FIFA after being indicted in the false accounting scandal at Juventus.

Tottenham now have a couple of big decisions to make.

Do they continue with the Sporting Director model? Or do they trust their new manager, whoever that may be, to make decisions in tandem with Daniel Levy about player recruitment and new contracts.

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images

Well, if Spurs do want to go for a new Sporting Director, there’s every chance they could go for Tim Steidten, the ex-Bayer Leverkusen chief.

Indeed, according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, two mystery Premier League clubs have sounded out Steidten about a move to England, and after this news, you have to assume that Spurs are one of those teams.

While Steidten could have caught the eye of a number of teams, most Premier League clubs have quite a settled Sporting Director situation, but Spurs, along with Liverpool, knew that they may well be looking at a vacancy in the summer.

Sheth never named the two English clubs that were in for the 43-year-old, but it’s now fair to assume that Tottenham really could have been one of those sides.

Spurs may want to move quickly when it comes to appointing a new Sporting Director. After all, they’re currently on the hunt for a new manager, and synergy between those two roles is absolutely vital if the club are going to be successful in the coming years.

Intriguingly, if Spurs do go for Steidten, one would assume that their chances of hiring Julian Nagelsmann may increase as Steidten is bound to have a vast knowledge of what Nagelsmann is all about having spent such a long time in the Bundesliga as his rival.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

