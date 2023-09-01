Fulham and Tottenham always seem to do a lot of business with one another.

Indeed, Spurs have pinched the likes of Ryan Sessegnon, Mousa Dembele and Clint Dempsey to Tottenham over the years, and now, it may be time for Fulham to ask Spurs for a favour or two.

Fulham are in a bit of a state right now as they’ve just sold Aleksandar Mitrovic and they’re set to sell Joao Palhinha.

The Whites need reinforcements, and they’ve looked at a few Tottenham players as of late with Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg both linked.

Interestingly, those two aren’t the only Spurs players being considered by Tottenham.

According to Graeme Bailey, the Whites are also considering a move for Tanguy Ndombele as a potential Palhinha replacement.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Now, we have to pour cold water on any rumour immediately, but this one is very hard to believe.

Ndombele and Palhinha are chalk and cheese as players. Ndombele is a languid playmaker while Palhinha is an energetic destroyer, and, if we’re being honest, Ndombele’s wage demands are way too high for a team like Fulham.

This is a transfer that we really can’t see going ahead before the deadline, but, as we all know, anything can happen in the final hours of a transfer window.

It remains to be seen where the ‘magnificent‘ player will end up.