After Harvey Barnes, £43m player is also keen to join Newcastle this summer

Fabrizio Romano claims that Monaco defender Axel Disasi is keen on a switch to Newcastle United this summer.

The transfer insider has been speaking to GiveMeSport and shared an update on Newcastle’s plans to sign a new central defender.

Eddie Howe is closing in on his second signing of the summer after already snapping up Sandro Tonali from AC Milan.

Indeed, Sky Sports reported yesterday that Newcastle have agreed a £38 million deal with Leicester City to snap up Harvey Barnes.

And it seems that Newcastle may not stop there as they are eyeing a swoop for Axel Disasi.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Disasi keen on Newcastle move

Speaking to GMS, Romano claims that Disasi is open to a move to St James’ Park, with Newcastle seeking clarity over the player’s price-tag.

“They are waiting to understand how much Monaco really want for Axel Disasi,” he said. “This is the crucial step of this story because, on the player’s side, he is open to making the move to Newcastle or Manchester United.

“He wants to try this Premier League opportunity in a very clear way, so let’s see how the conversation will go with Monaco.

“But Disasi and Barnes, of course in a different position, are two important targets for Newcastle.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Disasi has starred for Monaco in Ligue 1 and was ever-present for the French outfit last season.

The 25-year-old made 48 appearances in all competitions, netting six times and providing four assists from centre-back.

Monaco are expected to demand around £43 million for the defender this summer, but it would appear that he’s keen on a switch to Tyneside.

Both Fabian Schar and Sven Botman were standout performers for Newcastle last season, but Howe will certainly need added depth at centre-back.

Disasi seems like a good fit for the Englishman’s system and would push for a place in the starting lineup.